AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of AZZ worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.