Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock valued at $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.47. 587,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -378.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.09. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

