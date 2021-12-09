Axe Price Reaches $0.0217 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $114,114.31 and approximately $56,481.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

