Avidbank (AVBH) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avidbank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avidbank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1076 3149 2628 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.14%. Given Avidbank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.87% 10.78% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.38 Avidbank Competitors $12.70 billion $1.60 billion 11.12

Avidbank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s competitors have a beta of 23.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avidbank competitors beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

