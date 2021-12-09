Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to report sales of $73.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $72.40 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $291.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNW traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,901. The company has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

