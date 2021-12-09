Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Avaya has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,578,350 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

