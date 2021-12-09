Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,297 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

