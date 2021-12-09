Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

