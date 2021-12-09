Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 223,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7,425.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

