AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,098.69 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,805.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,636.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.