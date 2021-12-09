Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $232.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

