Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,809 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $276.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

