Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Aurubis alerts:

AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.