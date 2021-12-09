Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.81 ($89.68).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €85.74 ($96.34) on Thursday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($98.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.85.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

