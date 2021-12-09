Atlas Protocol Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $280,199.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.50 or 0.08564756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.52 or 0.99368373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

