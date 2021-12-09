Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ATKR opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

