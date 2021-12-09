AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,033. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Get AstroNova alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.