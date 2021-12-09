AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($145.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a £100 ($132.61) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($119.35) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($131.95) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($128.80).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,284 ($109.85) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,799.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,531.74. The company has a market capitalization of £128.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.52.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

