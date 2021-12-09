AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

