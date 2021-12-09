Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astra Space Inc. is a pure-play space company. Astra Space Inc., formerly known as Holicity Inc., is based in ALAMEDA, Calif. “

Get Astra Space alerts:

ASTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ASTR stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.