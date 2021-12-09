Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.11).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.05) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Assura stock traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 69.76 ($0.93). 10,626,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,719. Assura has a one year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,520.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 29,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,951 over the last quarter.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

