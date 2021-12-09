Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

