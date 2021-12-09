Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,203,145 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,203,145 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

