Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 29,850 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 218.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:STC opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

