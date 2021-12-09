Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bandwidth by 127.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 104.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

