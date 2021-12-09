Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,322 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 529.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 187,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

