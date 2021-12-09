Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

OMC stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

