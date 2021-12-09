Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 12,741 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

