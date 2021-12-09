Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 121,493 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 293.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TPC stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $683.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,700. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.