Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 116,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 425,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.