Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 116,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 425,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

