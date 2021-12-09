Ashtead Group plc (AHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on February 10th

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,332 ($83.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.25 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,035.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,627.87.

Several research firms recently commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

