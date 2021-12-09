ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASX. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

