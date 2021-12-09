ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASX. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.