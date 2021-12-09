Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.65 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.85.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AOT stock opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$405.73 million and a P/E ratio of -49.09. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

