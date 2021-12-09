Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 482.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.40).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Ascential to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 500 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 433.20 ($5.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 410.20.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.38), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($467,451.85).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.