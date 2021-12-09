Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Arvinas worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $233,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,428.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 133,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 119,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,488 shares of company stock worth $21,508,442. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

