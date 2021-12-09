Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $526.42. 21,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,367. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

