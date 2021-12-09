Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 336 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

