Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 751.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,409 shares of company stock worth $54,299,441. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

