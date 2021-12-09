Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 626.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 149,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $64.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

