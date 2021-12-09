Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

