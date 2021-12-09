Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of MAXR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

