Arionum Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $80,914.58 and approximately $98.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.08804790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00328387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.25 or 0.00949973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081305 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.71 or 0.00415071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00297636 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

