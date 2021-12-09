Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $13,037,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 23,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,955. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

