Arbidex (ABX) Hits Market Cap of $121,454.06

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $121,454.06 and $67,308.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded down 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00220038 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.