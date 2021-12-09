AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.07% of AptarGroup worth $84,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $119.79. 1,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

