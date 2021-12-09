Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa Sells 4,103 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $123,131.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APR stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Apria during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 141.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

