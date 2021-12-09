Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa Sells 4,103 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $123,131.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of APR stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.
Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Apria during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 141.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.