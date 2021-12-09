Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $16.01. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,475,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

