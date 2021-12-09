Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

