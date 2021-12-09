Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $170.77 and last traded at $170.02, with a volume of 1240149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.32.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.39.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.
Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
